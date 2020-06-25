-
Brent Jones Departing Capitol Nashville Next Week
June 25, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Longtime CAPITOL NASHVILLE Dir./Midwest Promotion BRENT JONES will be leaving the label effective TUESDAY, JUNE 30th. No word on his successor yet.
JONES, at CAPITOL since 1995, was promoted from Manager/Promotion Sr. Manager/Promotion in 2006 (6/22/06), and promoted again to his current NASHVILLE-based position in 2008 (NET NEWS 1/28/08).
He can be reached at (615) 524-7528, or, through the end of the month, here.
