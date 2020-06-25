Tom Kent Radio Network

The TOM KENT RADIO NETWORK announces that the following affiliates are now carrying "ULTIMATE PARTY": MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits WBOW/TERRE HAUTE, IN; DRAPER COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits WTDK/SALISBURY, MD adding "My 70s

Show" FRIDAYS and "Super '60s with STEVE KENT" SUNDAYS; and DELTA MEDIA Urban AC KFXZ/LAFAYETTE, LA adding "Sweet Soul Weekend with JEFF FOXX " SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS.

TKRN CEO TOM KENT commented: "It's good to know that so many quality radio stations believe in great programming because we got it and you can have it too!"

« see more Net News