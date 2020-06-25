Charity Live Stream Benefit

THE DISCO BISCUITS' 90-minute live performance from the field at an empty CITIZENS BANK PARK in PHILADELPHIA last night, generated over $75,000 in donations, and had almost half a million viewers across all platforms.

Presented by LIVE NATION, "The DISCO BISCUITS Take You Out To the Ball Game" was a free, livestream performance from the infield dirt at the home of the PHILLIES, calling upon viewers to make charitable contributions while they watched, with 100% of all proceeds benefitting the PLUS1 FOR BLACK LIVES FUND (blacklives.plus1.org) to fight against anti-BLACK racism and violence in the U.S. Donations will be distributed to various organizations, including URBAN LEAGUE OF PHILADELPHIA.

THE DISCO BISCUITS' bassist MARC BROWNSTEIN, commented, "What an incredible experience to reconnect with my band members and our fans. We are grateful to our partners at LIVE NATION and the PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES for this platform to share our music and raise awareness of PLUS1 and help the BLACK LIVES FUND. Thank you to all of our fans who tuned in and helped us raise a significant amount of money to help PLUS1.

"We have been sidelined for three months and it felt so good to play together as a band again. I have been to this ballpark so many times and it took me a while to realize no one was going to be here but us. It was a lot of fun and we can't wait to do it for real in front of a live audience when we can all be together again."

Added keyboardist ARON MAGNER, "That was totally insane getting to play live again as a band, We had so much fun. It took a few seconds for it all to sink in and for me to absorb what was going on here at CITIZENS BANK PARK. We have played on nearly every type of stage and now we can say we played at the home of the PHILLIES. We hope everyone who watched the stream at home had as much fun as we did and we hope everyone will continue to support PLUS1 and make contributions. They're doing great work and we appreciate their involvement."

