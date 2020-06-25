Not Trump Fans

PANIC! AT THE DISCO frontman BRENDON URIE is the latest entertainer ask Pres. DONALD TRUMP not to use his music.

TRUMP used PANIC! AT THE DISCO’s 2018 hit “High Hopes” at his event at the DREAM CITY CHURCH in PHOENIX.

Once URIE was made aware, he demanded that TRUMP’s campaign stop playing the song in a strongly worded tweet.

Dear Trump Campaign, Fuck you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks,

Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company. — Brendon Urie (@brendonurie) June 24, 2020

