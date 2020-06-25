Gentry (Photo: CPR)

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO has promoted SVP/Finance & Administration JENNY GENTRY to COO. GENTRY has been with CPR for 36 years.

“JENNY has provided CPR with leadership continuity through every phase of growth and change” said CPR Pres. STEWART VANDERWILT. “Whether this was helping KCFR establish itself as an independent licensee, or qualifying the organization (and other public broadcasters) for tax-exempt bonds and creating COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, she has a powerful combination of mission focus and business acumen to be one of top leaders in public media.”

“I truly enjoy finding ways to increase our impact and service, and working with our amazing leadership team to accomplish that,” said GENTRY. “I'm excited to continue moving CPR forward!”

