No New Station Sales In FCC Database Thursday Morning
June 25, 2020
No new station sale transactions showed up in the FCC database THURSDAY morning (6/25).
Requests for Silent STA came from SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (W270CG/CHILLICOTHE, OH, temporary removal of antenna for tower work) and SIMLE BROADCASTING, LLC (WSLK-A and W252DP/MONETA, VA, AM tower being dismantled, FM translator losing AM's programming).
THE DAVID EARL HOXENG REVOCABLE TRUST has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for W237BE/BREWTON, AL pending a move to a new location.
And ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH WAMEGO has closed on the assignment of KSWZ-LP/ST. GEORGE, KS to THE SWORD OF ST. GEORGE, INC. as a gift.
