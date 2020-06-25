No Sale

No new station sale transactions showed up in the FCC database THURSDAY morning (6/25).

Requests for Silent STA came from SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (W270CG/CHILLICOTHE, OH, temporary removal of antenna for tower work) and SIMLE BROADCASTING, LLC (WSLK-A and W252DP/MONETA, VA, AM tower being dismantled, FM translator losing AM's programming).

THE DAVID EARL HOXENG REVOCABLE TRUST has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for W237BE/BREWTON, AL pending a move to a new location.

And ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH WAMEGO has closed on the assignment of KSWZ-LP/ST. GEORGE, KS to THE SWORD OF ST. GEORGE, INC. as a gift.

