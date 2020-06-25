Drex

JUSTIN "DREX" WILCOMES will be leaving his Canadian national late night show "THE SHIFT WITH DREX," based at CORUS News-Talk CKNW-A/VANCOUVER, later this SUMMER.

On WEDNESDAY's show, DREX told listeners that he resigned from CORUS ENTERTAINMENT on FRIDAY to "look for other opportunities" like producing a docuseries on "people who collect things." He said he is not leaving radio but is legally not allowed to say what his plans are, and that he will stay on board until his replacement is hired by PD LARRY GIFFORD ("until AUGUST or so"). He added that management hasn't told him to stop playing music he likes, and followed that assertion with a few seconds of JOHNNY PAYCHECK's "Take This Job And Shove It."

DREX joined the CKNW lineup in 2014 from sister Alternative CFOX (99.3 THE FOX)/VANCOUVER and went national across CORUS' News-Talk stations in JANUARY 2018.

