Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, a presentation by RAB SVP/Professional Development JEFF SCHMIDT on “Getting Your Billing Back On Track.”.

The JULY 14th presentation at 10a (CT), with a repeat streaming on JULY 16th at 3p (CT), will offer tools and resources for radio sales AEs and managers to use as the economy reopens.

The webinar, free to RAB members, will be subsequently available for on-demand viewing.

