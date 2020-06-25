Literally New

CONAN O'BRIEN's TEAM COCO and STITCHER have posted the debut episode of actor ROB LOWE's new interview podcast.

"LITERALLY! WITH ROB LOWE," the title of which comes from LOWE's stint on "PARKS AND RECREATION" and his character's habit of overusing the word "literally," bowed WEDNESDAY (6/24) with a conversation with his "PARKS AND RECREATION" colleague, "GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY" and "JURASSIC WORLD" star CHRIS PRATT.

« see more Net News