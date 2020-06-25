Revises Local Radio Advertising Estimates Down

BIA ADVISORY SERVICES has reduced its early second quarter 2020 forecast for U.S. local radio advertising due to the impact of the pandemic on the national economy. The new revenue estimate is $12.8 billion, broken down to $11.4 billion for over-the-air revenue and $1.4 billion for digital revenue (including local advertising sold by streaming companies), compared with the $14.3 billion combined forecast earlier this year.

By comparison, in 2019 local radio stations generated $12.8 billion in over-the-air revenue and just over $1 billion in digital. This was a -1.6% decrease in total revenue from 2018. The 2020 revenue estimate indicates a -10.7% decrease in over the air advertising revenue from 2019. One area of growth for radio is in digital. According to the latest Share of Ear® update from EDISON RESEARCH, a portion of AM/FM radio listening online hit 10% for the first time in MAY.

“In 2018, we projected that radio’s digital platforms would reach $1 billion by 2019 and last year the industry hit this mark,” said SVP/Chief Economist MARK FRATRIK. “For 2020, our ad forecast shows that digital sales, including streaming, will stay steady. Then by 2021, Radio online[1] revenue will start to climb back up again. On the over-the-air side, we see a bigger COVID hit, with a steep drop in 2020 and some recovery back by 2021.”

BIA’s analysis reveals the following verticals will spend the most on radio in 2020:

Finance/Insurance $2.00 B

Retail $1.97 B

Automotive $1.50 B

Technology $1.30 B

