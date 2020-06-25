On Site

The TAMPA BAY SUPER BOWL LV HOST COMMITTEE has reached an agreement with iHEARTMEDIA TAMPA BAY to have the latter serve as exclusive local radio partner for SUPER BOWL LV in FEBRUARY 2021. The cluster will promote SUPER BOWL events and will air news and information on all radio, digital, and social media platforms, and will be appearing at several events in the lead-up to the game, with Sports WDAE-A-W237CW/TAMPA broadcasting live during SUPER BOWL week from the SUPER BOWL EXPERIENCE.

“SUPER BOWL LV gives TAMPA BAY the unique opportunity to shine on the biggest stage in sports and iHEARTMEDIA TAMPA BAY will help us showcase what the TAMPA BAY region has to offer,” said TAMPA BAY SUPER BOWL LV HOST COMMITTEE Pres./COO ROB HIGGINS. “This is the next exciting chapter of a tremendous and longstanding partnership, where we will work in collaboration with one another on the journey to what will be the most important SUPER BOWL of our lifetime.”

iHEARTMEDIA TAMPA BAY Pres. CHRIS SOECHTIG added, “It is an honor to work with the TAMPA BAY SUPER BOWL LV HOST COMMITTEE as their exclusive local radio partner for what is poised to be an amazing series of events and a phenomenal spotlight on TAMPA BAY across the globe.”

