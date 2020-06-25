See You In 2021

The OUTSIDE LANDS concert organizers share, "We would love nothing more than to be with you this AUGUST, listening to our favorite artists in GOLDEN GATE PARK and celebrating the best of the BAY AREA for our 13th consecutive OUTSIDE LANDS.

"After lengthy discussions with local and state health authorities about the impact of COVID-19 both in our community and throughout the world, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety that OUTSIDE LANDS not be held in 2020."

The concert notes, "We are filled with excitement, hope and anticipation as we announce our lineup for NEXT year’s festival, returning AUGUST 6-8, 2021. Tickets go on sale this THURSDAY, JUNE 25th at 10a (PT). We can’t wait to be back in GOLDEN GATE PARK with you, enjoying the best in music, food, beer, wine, art, cannabis and more for what we know will be our best year yet."

