Tracy Johnson

Consultant TRACY JOHNSON checks in to share, "We've been working hard on Personality Magnet, and have just rolled out new features for personalities. This is in addition to the daily and weekly show prep that many have raved about.

"Here's what's new in Personality Magnet:

SUMMER Ideas

4th Of JULY Ideas

Wedding Topics

JULY Content Guide

The 2-Minute Drill

