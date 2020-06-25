-
New Features Now Available In Tracy Johnson's Personality Magnet Show Prep
Consultant TRACY JOHNSON checks in to share, "We've been working hard on Personality Magnet, and have just rolled out new features for personalities. This is in addition to the daily and weekly show prep that many have raved about.
"Here's what's new in Personality Magnet:
- SUMMER Ideas
- 4th Of JULY Ideas
- Wedding Topics
- JULY Content Guide
- The 2-Minute Drill
