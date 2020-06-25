Long Podcasts

CADENCE13 will produce movie-length scripted fictional podcasts, Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN told VARIETY.

C13FEATURES, with CORCORAN as Exec. Prod., is intended to generate intellectual property to repurpose for TV or movies; the podcast network is partnering with ENDEAVOR CONTENT for the venture. The podcasts will run between 90 minutes to two hours with stories contained in a single episode, and the company intends to hire movie stars and other prominent actors for the shows.

“There are a lot of scripts out there that are unproduced that might work and there are also original scripts that we hope to develop,” CORCORAN told VARIETY. “There can’t be too many characters and we need a compelling storyline that keeps listeners engaged.”

