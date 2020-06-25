Land Sale Closes

CUMULUS MEDIA has closed on the sale of 75 acres of land in BETHESDA, MD to TOLL BROTHERS for $74.1 million gross/$71.3 million net. The land was the former location of News-Talk WMAL-A (now WSBN-A)/WASHINGTON; TOLL BROTHERS plans to build 309 homes on the property, located along the CAPITAL BELTWAY (I-495) and I-270.

CUMULUS Pres./CEO MARY BERNER said, “Given the difficult operating environment, our ability to continue to strengthen our balance sheet with the proceeds of this deal is particularly meaningful, and we greatly appreciate the efforts of TOLL BROTHERS in working with us to bring this five-year effort to completion.”

