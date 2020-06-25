Wreaths Across America

National veteran’s nonprofit WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA (WAA) will present a virtual “Giving In JULY” live concert to replace its annual “Stem to Stone Rally in the Valley” weekend event in MAINE. Set for SUNDAY, JULY 19th at 7p (CT) the show will stream on the WAA’s official FACEBOOK page. Performers will include Country artists CRAIG MORGAN, MARK WILLS, THE BELLAMY BROTHERS, DARRYL WORLEY and others.

The event will also include a special message from OPERATION RED WING lone survivor and retired UNITED STATES NAVY SEAL MARCUS LUTTRELL. All donations received from this event will be used to sponsor fresh, balsam veterans’ wreaths to be placed by volunteers on National Wreaths Across America Day, SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19th, at more than 2,100 participating locations nationwide.

