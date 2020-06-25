Debuts Today

BRAVO "JERSEY BELLE" personality, #cawfeetawk video host, and author JAIME PRIMAK SULLIVAN is hosting a new weekly podcast for LEMONADA MEDIA, "TELL ME WHAT TO DO WITH JAIME PRIMAK SULLIVAN," debuting TODAY (6/25). The series will have PRIMAK SULLIVAN answering listener questions, a compliment to the daily #cawfeetawk digital series.

PRIMAK SULLIVAN said, “It’s long overdue that all women discover an inclusive space created just for them. A two-way conversation that allows them to be comfortable sharing the issues that they are carrying. They deserve to know that they are being heard and that their heartaches, happiness, and everything in between, are valid. It’s time they know it’s okay to admit they like sex and want more of it, that they are permitted to end toxic friendships guilt free, to mourn the kid they thought there were getting and to fall head over heels in love with the one(s) they have. I couldn’t be more excited to be joining them in this safe space and am thrilled to be partnering with a women-run network that shares my vision and values."

“This show is a breath of fresh air. JAIME’s willingness to be open and vulnerable coupled with her signature brand of hilarious, unfiltered advice-giving comes at a time when people need guidance more than ever. It will make this show a must-listen for women everywhere, and a great ‘fly-on-the-wall’ listen for men, too,” added LEMONADA Chief Creative Officer STEPHANIE WITTELS WACHS.

“I first met JAIME by chance at the WERK IT conference and was completely drawn into her ability to listen, process and spit back advice. Listeners will feel as if they are getting advice from a trusted best friend,” said LEMONADA CEO JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER.

