Webinar

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION is holding a webinar on JULY 8th at 2p (ET) looking at the changes in newsroom practices as the industry adapts to the pandemic.

"New Rules for News," a virtual discussion led by ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY WALTER CRONKITE SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATION Professor FRANK MUNGEAM will look at the innovations forced on the industry by crisis and which will become part of the new standard newsroom workflow. The webinar will be free for RTDNA members and $25 for non-members, and will be available to all registrants for two weeks following the event and to members on a permanent basis.

