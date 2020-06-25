The Chicks

THE DIXIE CHICKS are now officially “THE CHICKS” after changing their name across all of their social media pages and web site this morning (6/25). The band’s publicist confirmed the name change to ALL ACCESS. The band has not commented on the change other than adding the message “We want to meet this moment” under the new name on their web site.

The news coincided with the release of their new music video for the song “March March” on YOUTUBE. The group’s new COLUMBIA RECORDS album, “Gaslighter,” is due on FRIDAY, JULY 17th.

The band has been known as THE DIXIE CHICKS since their founding in 1989.

