LEON ('Noel' spelled backward) has been a long-standing family festival and donation event co-hosted by iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA and TAMPA-based METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES (METROMIN). In the six months leading into CHRISTMAS, food and toys are collected for TAMPA BAY families in need.

Top 40 WFLZ APD/afternoon host NICK WIZE told ALL ACCESS, "This year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, for the safety of everyone, LEON will be transformed into a 24-hour Virtual Food Drive. The is to raise $100,000 in just one day. An anonymous donor has agreed to match total donations up to $50,000! All donations will directly support residents throughout HILLSBOROUGH, PINELLAS, PASCO, MANATEE, and HERNANDO counties who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis."

METROMIN has been able to provide the following, so far:

Over $1,000,000 paid directly to landlords and utility companies to prevent people from becoming homeless

$550,000 in food purchases for hunger relief

More than 19,000 food boxes distributed

Visit MetroMin.org/LEON to make a donation, or shop the Virtual Food Pantry to help a family in need.

