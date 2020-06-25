Lindsey (Photo:Emma Mcintyre / ACMA2018 / Getty Images for ACM)

NASHVILLE-based CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed songwriter HILLARY LINDSEY to an exclusive, worldwide co-publishing agreement.

LINDSEY has co-written more than 20 #1 hits in the Country genre alone for artists including CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LITTLE BIG TOWN, KEITH URBAN, KELSEA BALLERINI, LUKE BRYAN, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, TAYLOR SWIFT, TIM MCGRAW and LADY A. In addition, CONCORD and LINDSEY have formed an exclusive joint venture to develop a new generation of songwriters, and CONCORD has acquired an interest in LINDSEY’s entire back catalog.

“HILLARY is a trailblazer for songwriters in Country music,” said CONCORD Chief Publishing Executive JAKE WISELY. “Her added success in Pop, Rock, film, TV and business is an inspiration to songwriters everywhere. CONCORD is proud to be HILLARY’s creative and business partner.”

“I am so excited to be partnering with CONCORD and am so grateful for the opportunity to become a part of the family,” said LINDSEY. “I know how important it is to surround yourself with great collaborators, and I have found that with the team at CONCORD. I’m looking forward to the next chapter in this musical journey.”

