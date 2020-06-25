THE INFORMATION is reporting that THE E.W. SCRIPPS CO. has put podcast network, app, and sales company STITCHER up for sale.

The report cites "people familiar with the matter" as saying that SCRIPPS is talking to potential buyers for the podcast firm, which comprises the original STITCHER, which it bought in 2016, and sales arm MIDROLL MEDIA and its EARWOLF comedy network, which were acquired in 2015. THE INFORMATION notes that SCRIPPS is presently experiencing financial pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on ad sales and the $580 million acquisition of TV stations in the spinoff from the NEXSTAR-TRIBUNE deal, including CW affiliate WPIX (PIX 11)/NEW YORK.

