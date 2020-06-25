Cancelled

The BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL, postponed until SEPTEMBER earlier this year, has now been canceled for 2020.

In a statement posted to the festival's website, the organizers said that the MANCHESTER, TN event will not take place live on SEPTEMBER 24-27, but will instead be held as a virtual event online on the same dates, free for ticket holders who choose to roll over their tickets to the 2021 edition, now scheduled for JUNE 17-20. 2021. Refunds are being offered online before JULY 31st; those who do not apply for a refund by that date will have their tickets automatically roll over for 2021.

The post reads, "Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality. More information on lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date."

