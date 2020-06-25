Community Support

RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE)/MILWAUKEE’s scholarship program BACKLINE, in partnership with business accelerator GENER8TOR, has announced the latest group of scholarship recipients. The educational initiative is meant to help MILWAUKEE musicians succeed, establish MILWAUKEE’s reputation as an emerging music city and help the city's companies attract and retain young employees.

These four musical artists will receive the program’s fall $20,000 grants and intensive 12-week mentorships.

• BISCA RAE (FKA LIZA JANE)

• CAMERON JARRELL HENDERSON (AKA LORDE FREDD33)

• CAMERON WILLIAMS (AKA CAM WILL)

• SO ZUPPY (Multimedia artist and producer Micah Foust).

BACKLINE Program Director MAG RODRIGUEZ said, “We're trying to maintain as much normalcy as we can despite the pandemic. The program had to make adjustments -- all meetings switched over to virtual, including what would have taken place during trips to NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES in past programs.”

In APRIL BACKLINE offered a virtual two-week emergency response program designed to help any musician identify, understand and secure resources to help them withstand this health crisis. There are no plans to have an award selection this fall due to the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19).

« see more Net News