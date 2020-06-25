Kane Brown (Photo: Joseph Llanes)

NASHVILLE stars are stepping up to raise awareness surrounding MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY (MTSU) FREE SPEECH CENTER's "1 For All Campaign," an effort to educate all Americans to learn about and exercise their First Amendment rights.

KANE BROWN, LORETTA LYNN, ROSANNE CASH, JASON ISBELL, BRAD PAISLEY and DARIUS RUCKER are among the many NASHVILLE artists, authors and athletes speaking up for the cause.

"Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen the First Amendment in action on the streets of AMERICA," said Dir./MTSU College of Media and Entertainment Free Speech Center KEN PAULSON. "Citizens using their freedom of speech, right to assemble, freedom of the press, the right to petition and freedom of faith have changed AMERICA for the better."

"My free speech showed up in songs like 'The Pill' and 'You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),'" said LYNN. "I always say — and sing — exactly what I mean."

“We’ve still got some work, but we still got a dream,” said BROWN, using lyrics from his recent release, "Worldwide Beautiful." “Let’s use our freedoms of speech, press and assembly to build understanding and mutual respect. The dream is within our reach.”

