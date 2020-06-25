Mojo

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC. (CRB) hosted a TUESDAY (6/23) webinar titled “The Pivot: How Great Talent Have Changed to Stay Successful.”

The latest in CRB’s “CRS360” series, this webinar featured iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 955)/DETROIT morning personality MOJO and STEVE REYNOLDS of THE REYNOLDS GROUP discussing how radio air talent have adjusted to prepping, connecting with listeners, and collaborating with their station sales teams during these difficult times.

In case you missed it, the hourlong webinar is now available to watch here.

« see more Net News