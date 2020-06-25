Hochman

ENTERCOM Sports WAXY-A (790 THE TICKET)/MIAMI afternoon co-host MARC HOCHMAN has reached a multi-year contract extension with the station. HOCHMAN, the former Exec. Prod. of "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ," and CHANNING CROWDER, heard 2-6p (ET) on THE TICKET, will continue to be simulcast on sister Sports WQAM-A (560 THE JOE).

“MARC is a staple in the MIAMI sports media scene and brings a dynamic repertoire to our weekday sports talk programming on both THE TICKET and THE JOE,” said SVP/Market Mgr. KERIANN WORLEY. “With four flagship partnerships between the two stations, the lack of live sports has created a unique challenge in programming, but MARC and CHANNING have continued to inform, entertain and engage with listeners. We look forward to more in the years to come.”

“I couldn't be more thrilled to continue hosting afternoon drive along with CHANNING CROWDER,” said HOCHMAN. “This is, without question, the most fun I've ever had doing radio. I'm so grateful that MIAMI has really embraced our show over the years and I can't wait to continue doing it for many years to come.”

« see more Net News