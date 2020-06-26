Sunnee

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP CHINA has signed SUNNEE, former member of ROCKET GIRLS 101, the country's most popular girl group, to a worldwide deal.

SUNNEE is the first former member to sign with a major music company. The announcement was made via a virtual live-streaming press conference from SHANGHAI last night.

During the event, UMG CHINA Managing Director GARAND WU set out details of her forthcoming single, "By Your Side," which will be released worldwide across all major platforms TODAY, and will be followed by her debut album later in 2020.

SUNNEE previewed a special music video, made for fans, of the new single, produced by 220 (JOSEPH PARK), the producer behind popular K-Pop artists and groups including TWICE, GOT 7 and NCT, with lyrics written by SUNNEE

A THAI singer based in CHINA. SUNNEE was previously a member of A'N'D under K-L ENTERTAINMENT, as a lead singer and lead dancer. In 2018, she appeared on the hit music reality show “Produce 101” and won a seat in the 11-girl group ROCKET GIRLS 101 formed from the show. ROCKET GIRLS 101 quickly became a hugely popular CHINESE IDOL girl group, achieving multiple hit singles before they officially disbanded on JUNE 23rd, exactly two years after their formation.

During the past two years, SUNNEE has built a large and loyal fan base, with more than 18 million followers on WEIBO, achieving more than 14.7 billion views of her personal “super topic”. SUNNEE is a brand ambassador for MAX FACTOR, CALVIN KLEIN, DOVE and international brands.

UMG CHINA Chairman/CEO SUNNY CHANG added, “UMG GREATER CHINA has always been dedicated to finding talented and influential artists locally, with a view to helping these new voices reach audiences globally. SUNNEE is a one-of-a-kind artist, and a true representative for Generation Z. We are looking forward to working with our UMG partner labels around the world to introduce her music and talent on a global level.”

GARAND WU said, “SUNNEE is a talented young artist with a uniquely personal style and huge international potential. As a THAI-CHINESE musician, she’s inspired by both C-Pop and SOUTHEAST ASIAN pop music, adding rich expressiveness to her music. In the coming months, UMG CHINA will continue to build on her popularity with a series of exciting releases that will continue to establish her as one of the most exciting pop artists today, while also introducing her music to new global markets and audiences through UMG’s worldwide network.”

SUNNEE concluded, “I’m very excited to join UMG and to take the first steps into my solo music career together. Working with UMG, what hit me the most, is the uncompromising pursuit of high-quality music. I feel so privileged that I’m able to collaborate with top producers and song writers here, and what I want to express through music is becoming clearer and clearer. My first single “By Your Side” is a reflection of my gratitude to the fans’ support over the years and I hope my debut album later this year will let more fans experience my artistic journey alongside me.”

