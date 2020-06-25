Johnson (Photo: ESPN)

The NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND is reporting that former NFL wide receiver and current ESPN Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES morning co-host KEYSHAWN JOHNSON will be part of a new morning show on ESPN RADIO starting in mid-AUGUST, with the fate of the current morning show, "GOLIC & WINGO" (MIKE GOLIC, TREY WINGO, and MIKE GOLIC JR.) uncertain.

MARCHAND adds that MIKE GREENBERG, who hosted "MIKE & MIKE IN THE MORNING" with MIKE GOLIC for many years on ESPN RADIO before moving to the TV side as host of "GET UP," may return to radio by adding an afternoon show; MARCHAND claims that ESPN RADIO executives considered having GREENBERG take the noon-2p (ET) slot, replacing the final hour of "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ," but that LE BATARD may hold onto the third hour of his show and GREENBERG may host 1-3p. The replacement for WILL CAIN in afternoons after CAIN leaves to join FOX NEWS remains unknown.

Speculation about JOHNSON's possible partners in mornings includes JASON FITZ (whose "FIRST TAKE, MY TAKE" currently airs in the 1-3p slot), ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK's PETER ROSENBERG and CHRIS CARLIN, and MAX KELLERMAN. JOHNSON currently hosts mornings on KSPN with LZ GRANDERSON and TRAVIS RODGERS.

« see more Net News