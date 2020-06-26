Uecker (Photo: Brewers)

BOB UECKER will be at MILLER PARK when and if the MILWAUKEE BREWERS open the truncated 2020 season, celebrating his 50th season calling the BREWERS games.

UECKER, 86, will call home games on GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE, despite the risk for COVID-19, for both his age and his health history. The 2020 season will be UECKER's 65th in professional baseball including his playing career.

« see more Net News