Tough Q3

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT fiscal 2020 third quarter consolidated revenues took a big hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, declining 24% year-to-year to C$349 million, with radio off 52% to C$17.6 million and television down 21% to $331.3 million. Net income attributable to shareholders fell from a gain of C$66.4 million to a loss of $752.3 million (gain of 31 cents to a $3.61 loss per basic share), but the loss for 2020 includes non-cash impairment charges related to write-downs of broadcast license values and goodwill of $786.8 million. Free cash flow held steady at $90.8 million.

"CORUS remains focused on our essential role in delivering news, information and entertainment to communities across CANADA in the face of the challenges brought on by COVID and its significant impact on our third quarter results," said Pres./CEO DOUG MURPHY. "I am extremely proud of our team and their extraordinary dedication, at a time when it is critical to keep Canadians connected and informed.

"In Q3, we saw increased viewership and engagement across all of our platforms, as Canadians rediscovered the power of television and CORUS. With the economy materially impacted by the COVID pandemic, these audiences were not optimally monetized as advertising demand is tightly correlated to sales and economic activity. This week we held our virtual Upfront, revealing a very strong fall schedule which, when coupled with these recent viewing trends, gives us reasons for optimism in the coming year. Notably, our subscriber revenue remained resilient, benefitting from the accelerated uptake of STACKTV. In this unprecedented environment, CORUS remains intensely focused and disciplined as we manage the business, advance our strategic priorities and maintain a solid financial position.”

