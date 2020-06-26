No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database FRIDAY morning (6/26).

Two STA applications showed up at the Commission, one from iHEARTMEDIA's CAPSTAR TX, LLC for use of an emergency antenna at WRDX/SMYRNA, DE due to a combiner failure and another from MACADELL & ASSOCIATES, INC. to operate WXKL-A/SANFORD, NC with an emergency long-wire antenna after destruction of the main antenna in a logging accident.

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of W288BQ/WAKE FOREST, NC and K237FG/PLEASANT GROVE, UT to TRUTH BROADCASTING CORPORATION for $65,000. The primary stations are WRJD-A/DURHAM, NC and KUTR-A/TAYLORSVILLE, UT, respectively.

And FRIENDS OF PUBLIC RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of W231AB/LUMBERTON, NC to WUNC PUBLIC RADIO, LLC for $50,000. The primary station is noncommercial Variety WFSS/FAYETTEVILLE, NC.

