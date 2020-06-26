Gerould, Ross

When and if the SACRAMENTO KINGS return to finish out the pandemic-interrupted NBA season in ORLANDO, their longtime radio voice GARY GEROULD will move to the television side to call the games alongside DOUG CHRISTIE on NBC SPORTS CALIFORNIA. GEROULD will fill the play-by-play slot left vacant by the firing of GRANT NAPIER (NET NEWS 6/2); he and CHRISTIE, NAPIER's radio co-host on KNGS flagship BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A/SACRAMENTO, will broadcast the games remotely from the KINGS' GOLDEN 1 CENTER arena.

GEROULD's temporary move to television leaves the radio seat open, and KHTK PD JASON ROSS, longtime studio host for KINGS broadcasts, will remotely call the action in the ORLANDO "bubble."

“G-MAN is a true legend and has been the ‘Voice of the KINGS’ on both radio and TV from the day the team arrived in SACRAMENTO in 1985, so it is natural for him to assume this role through the rest of the season,” said KINGS Pres. of Business Ops. JOHN RINEHART. “I stand with KINGS fans around the world, players past and present and all associated with this franchise, in saying we have had the distinct honor of enjoying GARY’s trademark style and signature calls since this team began calling the CAPITAL CITY home. We are also excited to have JASON fill in for G-MAN on radio, and look forward to his energy, excitement and deep knowledge of the team as we take the court in ORLANDO.”

“GARY GEROULD is one of the most accomplished and respected play-by-play announcers in the NBA, and his decades-long association with the SACRAMENTO KINGS has given him an unsurpassed connection with the team and the community,” said NBC SPORTS CALIFORNIA/NBC SPORTS BAY AREA SVP/GM MATT MURPHY. “We are thrilled to welcome G-MAN to NBC SPORTS CALIFORNIA and look forward to him sharing his passion for the game with our viewers.”

“I’m so pleased to have this opportunity and excited to be alongside DOUG to call the team’s return to the court in ORLANDO,” said GEROULD. “It is an absolute joy to return to the game I love and welcome the challenge of once again calling KINGS game action on TV. I am grateful to the organization for entrusting me to resume the season and deeply appreciative to all the KINGS fans for their tremendous support over the years.”

"I am so excited about this opportunity provided by the SACRAMENTO KINGS and really look forward to calling the restart of this unprecedented season,” said ROSS. “I am also thrilled to see the pairing of the G-MAN with DOUG CHRISTIE on TV. Having worked with GARY for 25 seasons, who has been a mentor and a role model, I accept the challenge of filling his big shoes."

