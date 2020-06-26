WKRO

Midday air Personality JAMES “KINGBIRD” KING is retiring from SOUTHERN STONE COMMUNICATIONS Country WKRO (93.1 COAST COUNTRY)/DAYTONA BEACH, FL TODAY (6/26) after more than 40 years on the air at the station, and more than 50 in radio.

The station posted a tribute on its FACEBOOK page YESTERDAY (6/25), writing, “The King of DAYTONA radio is retiring! There will never be another like our beloved KINGBIRD, who's starting a new chapter in his life. Join us in wishing KINGBIRD all the best … Long live The KINGBIRD!”

The personality had announced the news in a FACEBOOK post of his own earlier this month, writing, “It is with mixed emotion that I have decided to retire from the rewarding and challenging world of broadcasting. Working with a broom handle for a tone arm, spending three days dangling in the air above a used car lot, taking a busload of rednecks to the ALABAMA June Jam, sharing a studio with cats and rats to working in the current, beautiful facility we’re in today, and everything in between has made this 50+ years career in our community an honor and a joy. I have been blessed and humbled by the support of so many in our industry and the loyalty of so many devoted listeners.”

Before joining WKRO, KING was PD and air personality at crosstown Country WGNE.

