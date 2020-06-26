Heading To Channel 95.5

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WZEE (Z104)/MADISON APD/MD/afternooner SEAN STRIFE has made the LEAP OF THE WEEK to sister Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 95.5)/DETROIT for the APD/MD/afternoon post reporting to EVPP TONY TRAVATTO.

STRIF is replacing JOE CARBALLO who now heads up mornings on WFLZ/TAMPA, (NET NEWS 5/4).

TRAVATTO told ALL ACCESS, "I've had my eye on SEAN for years now. He's a growing star and will be awesome here at CHANNEL 95.5."

ALL ACCESS has learned that STRIFE is cornering the market on cheese curds before he leaves Z104 and will bring vast quantities of the WISCONSIN delicacy with him upon arrival. He told ALL ACCESS, "It's a dream come true. Can’t wait to win with TONY, MOJO and the rest of the incredible team at WKQI."

