Workshop

UNIVISION is partnering with philanthropic organization LUMINATE and the INTERNATIONAL FACT-CHECKING NETWORK for a workshop for Hispanic journalists in the U.S. offering instruction on fact-checking.

“¿Qué chequear, cómo chequear y con qué herramientas lo hago?,” a two-part workshop moderated by UNIVISION's TAMOA CALZADILLA and taught by IFCN Assoc. Dir. CRISTINA TARDÁGUILA, will be held JUNE 29th and 30th 2-4p (ET) during IFCN's annual GLOBAL FACT 7 event. UNIVISION's participation this year marks the first time the workshop is being held in Spanish and online; the broadcaster and LUMINATE have established a campaign to combat "fake news" centered on a character, "Lupita and her Magnifying Glass," who will be used to highlight false and manipulated content.

Find out more and register here.

« see more Net News