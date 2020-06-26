Jones (Photo: LinkedIn)

iHEARTMEDIA ATLANTA has promoted GSM CHRIS JONES to SVP/Sales. JONES will continue to report to Market Pres. JUSTIN SCHAFLANDER. JONES joined iHEARTMEDIA in 2013 after five years at EAGLE ROCK DISTRIBUTING CO.

“I am thrilled to have CHRIS on my team -- he is a seasoned management veteran and has truly earned the opportunity to become the VP of Sales here in ATLANTA,” said SCHAFLANDER. “CHRIS is a fantastic sales leader and I am confident that he will be an integral part of our success now and well into the future.”

The ATLANTA cluster includes Country WUBL (94.9 THE BULL), News-Talk WGST-A, Urban WRDG (105.3 THE BEAT), Spanish Hits WBZY-WBZW (Z105.7 & 96.7), and Top 40 WWPW (POWER 96.1).

“ATLANTA has been my home for 38 years, having grown up in LITHONIA, attending UGA and residing in MARIETTA with my beautiful bride, SHELL, and my two amazing daughters, MAGGIE and KATE BELLE,” said JONES. “I am blessed to have called ATLANTA home. I love everything that is ATLANTA -- the energy, excitement and diversity. I am excited to lead the charge for iHEARTMEDIA ATLANTA and the incredibly talented group of sellers, support, talent, and leadership I get to work alongside.”

