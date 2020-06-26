Kameron Marlowe (Photo: Jeff Johnson)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed KAMERON MARLOWE to its COLUMBIA NASHVILLE imprint. MARLOWE, who signed a global publishing agreement with SONY/ATV earlier this year (NET NEWS 5/19), has released his first track via the label TODAY (6/26), titled "Burn 'Em All." Listen to it here.

"I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the COLUMBIA team,” said MARLOWE. “It still feels like a dream that I haven’t woken up from. I’m so thankful to SONY for believing in me."

MARLOWE is managed by NASHVILLE-based firm THE AMG.

« see more Net News