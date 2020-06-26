The Healing Power Of Music

MUSICIANS ON CALL, the organization that delivers live, in-room performances to patients undergoing treatment or unable to leave their beds, has seen a growing need for their programs since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Since that time, MOC has set new records for the number of people they've reached, received national attention and created some unforgettable moments for patients and caregivers with the help of our volunteers and more than 30 celebrity artists.

JASON DERULO was a recent guest performer, surprising patients at CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS in PHOENIX, CHARLOTTE, and INDIANAPOLIS with a special performance and a question and answer session.

He later spoke with E! NETWORKS' DAILY POP program and spoke about his experience. Watch the clip here.

