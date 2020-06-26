-
WRBA/Panama City, FL Flips From Classic Rock To Classic Hits
June 26, 2020 at 9:33 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA Classic Rock WRBA (CLASSIC ROCK 95.9)/PANAMA CITY, FL has flipped from Classic Rock to Classic Hits re-branding as B95.9.
The format remains primarily a hybrid of Classic Rock and Classic Hits emphasizing music from the '70s and '80s and eliminating much of the '90s
The new station website is under construction but you can sample the flip to B95.9 Classic Hits here.
