Rebranded As B95.9

GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA Classic Rock WRBA (CLASSIC ROCK 95.9)/PANAMA CITY, FL has flipped from Classic Rock to Classic Hits re-branding as B95.9.

The format remains primarily a hybrid of Classic Rock and Classic Hits emphasizing music from the '70s and '80s and eliminating much of the '90s

The new station website is under construction but you can sample the flip to B95.9 Classic Hits here.

