Bieber In 2014/Barcelona, Spain (Photo: Christian Bertrand-Shutterstock.com)

JUSTIN BIEBER's defamation lawsuit comes after allegations against BIEBER showed up on social media last week. Two women came forward with separate claims that the singer had assaulted them between 2014 and 2015.

PEOPLE obtained the $20 million defamation lawsuit against the two women, known by their Twitter handles, @danielleglvn and @ItsnotKad.

The suit calls the allegations against BIEBER are “factually impossible, and disproven both by indisputable documentary evidence and the individuals’ own admissions.”

“DANIELLE claimed she was sexually assaulted at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 9, 2014, however, BIEBER did not stay at that hotel in March 2014 and there are multiple witnesses and documentary evidence to dispute DANIELLE’s malicious lie,” read the complaint, per PEOPLE.

The complaint claims KADI’s accusations, in addition to being “factually impossible,” were contradictory and included “falsified or faked texts.”

More at HUFFINGTON POST



« see more Net News