June 30th

JUNE is PRIDE MONTH and RCA RECORDS is announcing the 2020 Pride Benefit Concert, scheduled for JUNE 30th. The virtual livestream will help raise funds for the HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN (HRC). The event will be mixed with performances from some the label's artist roster as well as serve as a platform to educate viewers on the mission of the HRC and ways to get involved. All proceeds received during the livestream will go to the HRC.

HRC President ALPHONSO DAVID said, "PRIDE started with protest. And this year, it is clearer than ever that the fight for LGBTQ rights is intricately linked to the fight against racism and the fight for dignity for us all. PRIDE is also about celebration and the community we have built, together. And since many of us could not celebrate in person this year, we are looking forward to joining forces with RCA RECORDS to host a virtual PRIDE benefit concert to close out the month. We are grateful to have this space to bring the community together, to celebrate our progress and redouble our commitment to the work we have ahead of us."

Performing in the one-hour livestream are CAM, TOBI, WALK THE MOON, JIMMY EAT WORLD, SAM FISCHER, SAYGRACE, ISAAC DUNBAR, CITIZEN QUEEN, CHRISTIAN FRENCH and more to be announced. Fans and viewers can watch the livestream on RCA's YOUTUBE channel.

