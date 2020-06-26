Exits

Layoffs at LOTUS stations in LAS VEGAS included two hosts at the cluster's Sports stations.

Sports KBAD-A (920 THE GAME) "THE MAC ATTACK" host RYAN MCKINNELL posted a message on TWITTER THURSDAY (6/26) saying that he has exited "due to the pandemic & the reality of the sports world." MCKINNELL, who had been with the stations since 2018, continues as co-host of "MMA TONIGHT" and "BUSTED OPEN" on SIRIUSXM FIGHT NATION.

Also, FRANK HARNISH has exited after 27 years with the company. HARNISH most recently served as Promotions Dir. and co-hosted the VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS "INSIDER SHOW" in afternoons with RYAN WALLIS on Sports KKGK-A (formerly KRLV-A)-K255CT (FOX SPORTS 98.8 FM/1340 AM).

« see more Net News