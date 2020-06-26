Ryan Patrick Rocked Des Moines For 17 Years

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock KAZR (LAZER 103.3)/DES MOINES, IA PD and midday host RYAN PATRICK has left the station due to restructuring after a 17 year run. PATRICK was also the DES MOINES RADIO GROUP Marketing Manager and PD of Top 40 KIOA-H2.

PATRICK made the announcement on his FACEBOOK page saying, "After 17 years, I am no longer with the DES MOINES RADIO GROUP due to 'restructuring.' It’s weird to see a 17 year career tied into three sentences. I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to my co-workers, some who were there at the very beginning who saw me walk in the building in 2003. You are a talented group who I hope will continue to thrive.

I didn’t get to say goodbye to my many friends in the music industry. While I’ve driven some of you crazy I’ve enjoyed the hours of conversations, music meetings and shows as we’ve introduced artists to the area, going from baby bands to arena acts. I didn’t get to say goodbye to my clients and community partners. I’ve enjoyed the challenges and successes we’ve worked together on as we make CENTRAL IOWA a better place. And I didn’t get to say goodbye to the listeners. For the past 17 years you’ve been a part of my life, whether it be on the air from 10a-2p or putting on a show, helping a charity or coming up with some crazy idea that turned into a crazier promotion. This is not where I say goodbye, but thank you."

PATRICK told ALL ACCESS, "Now I’ll get to spend some additional time with my son LONAN who was born a couple of weeks ago."

Reach out to PATRICK at ryanhoulahan@gmail.com.

