COKE STUDIO SESSIONS presents KATY PERRY for a live performance and Q&A in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. The livestream takes place FRIDAY (6/27) at 7p (ET) on BEAPP, YOUTUBE, TWITTER, INSTAGRAM STORY and FACEBOOK.

BEAPP is a new interactive streaming environment that is hosting 60 days of artist streams on their platform, which has seen performances from DIPLO, BEBE REXHA, MIGUEL, LENNON STELLA and other.

Throughout the program, BEAPP will take donations in-app from viewers across the world, with the COCA-COLA FOUNDATION matching the donations dollar for dollar (or similar donation mechanism), resulting in 100% of âââââââthe proceeds being donated to the RED CROSS for those impacted by COVID-19.

Performances are being made available on COKE's YOUTUBE CHANNEL 24 hours after they air. Learn more about COKE STUDIO SESSIONS here.

