Bandsintown

BANDSINTOWN have been very active in the livestream world, and the band recognition app will officially debut its new OUTSKIRTS Country/Americana channel TODAY.(6/29).

Last week's soft launch attracted 1.2 million unique viewers and ranked #2 on the POLLSTAR LIVESTREAM chart,

To kick off the new BANDSINTOWN OUTSKIRTS channel, NASHVILLE stalwarts THE WILD PONIES will host SCOTT MULVAHILL, MARIE MILLER and a half-dozen other artists for “Will Sing For Change’ to benefit the THURGOOD MARSHALL FUND, COLOR OF CHANGE, I.C.A.R.E. MINISTRIES and the NAACP.

"'Will Sing for Change' is a collaborative livestream fundraiser hosted by BANDSINTOWN to raise awareness and funds for organizations that change the world for the better,” said MILLER. “Inequality and racism are strong forces, but I believe that love and peace are stronger and brighter, and together we can change the world to become more compassionate and understanding."

Added MULVAHILL, “I’m proud to team up with BANDSINTOWN and these friends to help organizations making a difference in the fight for racial equality and justice in AMERICA."



Every WEDNESDAY, emerging Americana, Folk and Country artists take center stage for OUTSKIRTS DISCOVERY, and on FRIDAYS, OUTSKIRTS REWIND will replay the best performances from the more than 300 artists who have performed on BANDSINTOWN LIVE.

