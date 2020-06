New Addition To Family

Congratulations to syndicated "TALKIN' PETS WITH JON PATCH" producer LEXI LAPP ADAMS and her husband DAN ADAMS on the birth of their daughter ADDISON ANGELA ADAMS.

Host JON PATCH said, "LEXI has been a producer of TALKIN' PETS for many years; she is not only part of the show but part of my family. She's like a daughter to me."

« see more Net News