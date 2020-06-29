Anderson (Photo: Chrissy Marie Yoder)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to NASHVILLE publicist ELISE ANDERSON, owner of ELICITY PR, who got engaged to boyfriend LOGAN NEWKIRK on SATURDAY, JUNE 27th.

She posted the news on FACEBOOK, writing, “Best. Day. Ever. Today, my best friend in the whole wide world asked me to marry him - and I said YES (as if I’d say anything else). So thankful to the people that made this day a dream ... I can’t wait to be a NEWKIRK!”

« see more Net News