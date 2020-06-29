Adding Radio Back For '20?

The SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE's SUSAN SLUSSER is reporting that the OAKLAND ATHLETICS, who announced before Spring Training that they would not be on broadcast radio this season in the BAY AREA (NET NEWS 2/18), are reconsidering and talking to local stations about airing some games when the abbreviated 60-game schedule starts later this SUMMER.

The A'S were heard on SALEM News-Talk KTRB-A (860 AM THE ANSWER)/SAN FRANCISCO this season but struck an exclusive in-market deal with TUNEIN to stream game broadcasts for 2020 on the team's A'S CAST channel; the A's SACRAMENTO market affiliate, BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A/SACRAMENTO, can be heard in parts of the EAST BAY. KTRB GM MIKE SHIELDS told SLUSSER that he has not talked to the A'S about airing the games "but we would love to. I'm going to call them right now."

