Those incredibly crafty people at NUVOODOO and the team here at ALL ACCESS have put together a free webinar, WEDNESDAY, JULY 8th at 1p (ET)/10a (PT) for 'Marketing In The New Abnormal.'

Here is what's our 'new abnormal' is like:

Protests in the street.

COVID-19 in the air.

A widening political divide.

An economy giving mixed signals.

Your listeners navigating their new reality.

Welcome to marketing in the new abnormal.

NUVOODOO is starting to see results from its Ratings Prospect Study XVI roll in. With thousands of radio listeners already interviewed, including a statistically significant amount likely to accept a meter or fill out a diary, they’ve tested the lure of various incentives to gauge which have the best chance of motivating someone to say “yes” to Nielsen. As has been true in each of the prior 15 NuVoodoo studies, cash is king. So, it’s no wonder that cash contesting remains the preferred way for radio stations to attempt tactically to move the ratings needle.

But since the purpose of this study is to help you market and promote in the new abnormal, NUVOODOO wanted to gauge lower cost tactics that could help you find and influence those giving you your weekly report card. Here’s what convinces them to opt-in to the ratings. The study looked at the group of Diary and PPM “likelies” as a whole, as well as the subset who listen to radio stations for at least an hour or more each day (PPM and Diary 60’s).

The good news is that there are plenty of tactics that can be deployed to influence listening behavior with the help of sponsor underwriting, commercial inventory trade-out or through the use of insured prizes. NUVOODOO even asked respondents to weigh in on which specific incentives are likely to cause them to listen more. Those results are saved for our exclusive ALL ACCESS webinar with NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES on JULY 8th, Marketing for Ratings in the New “Abnormal.” Register for this free webinar here.

Confronting the uncertainty of the months to come will be critical to radio's survival. This FALL, advertisers and agencies will grow increasingly selective about who “gets on the buy,” and the pressure to deliver ratings will be intense. At the same time, you will be faced with budget constraints and fewer resources to get the job done.

NUVOODOO will present results from RATINGS PROSPECTS STUDY XVI, fielded in late JUNE, 2020.

First, you get a the lay of the land. How are survey-friendly listeners feeling now?

What marketing channels can provide the most bang for least buck?

What social and digital media strategies give you the best chance for reaching and influencing likely ratings participants?

What is the least amount of cash your station can offer and still entice likely ratings participants?

Are there insured prizes or prizes that sales can trade that move the needle?

What types of promotional events are listeners most likely to attend (and with what precautions)? What can you offer instead to support sales efforts for Non-Traditional Revenue?

We’ll trend and compare at-work vs. work-from-home listening and over-the-air vs. digital listening.

Then, a Q&A to answer your questions to make sure you leave armed with new knowledge and new ideas to move your stations ahead.

All of this and more data, delivered in about thirty minutes.

You can view the webinar here or on NUVOODOO's FACEBOOK page.

